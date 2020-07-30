COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — All University System of Maryland students and staff will be required to test negative for COVID-19 before returning to campuses this fall, the system said Thursday.
Students and staff will need to be tested within two weeks prior to their arrival on campus and will need to let their university know the results. Some schools will test students and staff themselves.
Anyone who tests positive will not be allowed on campus, or if they have already arrived, will need to consult with health officials about isolation requirements.
Out-of-state students will need to follow testing and quarantine guidelines, officials said.
The requirements are in addition to social distancing and mask rules.
Individual universities will provide specific guidance for their campuses.
