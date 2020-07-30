BERLIN, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left two people dead in Worcester County.
Police say the crash happened shortly after 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at west bound Ocean Gateway and Route 610.
According to a preliminary investigation, a 2011 Ford F-250, driven by Anibal Morales Juarez, 44, of Salisbury, was traveling west on Ocean Gateway.
At the intersection of Route 50 and 610, a 2016 Nissan Versa, operated by Brenda Joyce Gotinsky, 79, of Shelby Township, Michigan, was attempting to cross the westbound lanes onto northbound Route 610.
Police say the Nissan Versa failed to yield the right of way and crashed into the Ford F-250 at the intersection.
Gotinsky, along with her passenger, Kathleen Fisher Chaney, 79, of Bishopville, Maryland, were killed as a result of the crash.
Juarez was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence, police say.
He was taken to the Berlin Barrack and later released. Additional charges are pending following completion of the investigation.
Route 50 was closed for approximately four hours at the scene of the crash.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate the incident.