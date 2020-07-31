CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 1.1K New COVID-19 Cases Reported As Total Surpasses 88K
SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County fire and police are on scene of a fatal accident in Severn Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at Telegraph Road and Napa Court. One person was extricated and taken to Shock Trauma with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Another person was declared dead on the scene.

Motorists should avoid the area while police investigate the crash.

