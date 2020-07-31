SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County fire and police are on scene of a fatal accident in Severn Friday afternoon.
The crash happened at Telegraph Road and Napa Court. One person was extricated and taken to Shock Trauma with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Another person was declared dead on the scene.
#Severn @AACoFD Single MVC w/ Entrapment. Telegraph Road & Napa Ct, . 1 person extricated & transported, serious but not believed to be life threatening injuries to R Adams Cowley Trauma Center in Baltimore. 1 person declared deceased at the scene. @AACOPD for additional info.
— Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) July 31, 2020
Motorists should avoid the area while police investigate the crash.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!