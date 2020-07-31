Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two women were shot Thursday night in West Baltimore.
Around 11:01 p.m., a Baltimore city police officer spotted a van speeding and driving erratically in the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
The officer stopped the van and found a 29-year-old woman ad a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
The women were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Detectives learned that the victims may have been shot in the rear alley of the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2477.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.