SYKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 74-year-old woman was seriously injured after the car she was driving veered out of her lane and collided head-on with a van in Sykesville Thursday night.
Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 300 block of Obrecht Road, east of Carmae Road, around 8:45 p.m. for a crash.
Deputies learned the woman was diving a 2005 Suzuki passenger car eastbound on Obrecht Road when she crossed the double yellow line and collided with a 2015 Chrysler van head-on.
The 52-year-old man driving the van and his 46-year-old female passenger did not sustain serious injuries. Both remained on the scene.
The woman was taken via ambulance to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Master Deputy Craft at 410-386-5900 or bcraft@carrollcountymd.gov.