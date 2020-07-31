PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Police officer was injured when the patrol car flipped over after it collided with another car while responding to a call Thursday night.
According to officials, police received a high priority call in the Parkville area around 8:30 p.m. An officer turned on the sirens on a marked police car while traveling northbound on Harford Road near Acton Road.
At the same time, the driver of a 2015 Acura TLZ was also traveling northbound on Harford Road when they attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot along Acton Road.
Baltimore County Officer Seriously Injured After Police Cruiser Overturns In Parkville Crash, Officials Say
Several cars were stopped behind the Acura. As the police officer approached traffic, they continued north in the southbound lane, striking the Acura.
After colliding with the Acura, the police car rolled over and struck the front door of a business in the 8500 block of Harford Road.
Both the officer and the driver were taken to area hospitals for non life threatening injuries.