CATONSVILLE, Md (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they believe was involved in the burglary of a Catonsville Church on June 9.
The church was closed to the public at the time of the incident. Police say that the man entered the church through an unlocked window at around 2:30 a.m. on June 9. Once inside, he was able to break into the Pastor’s office and steal several items.
Police say that the suspect can be seen on surveillance video looking through windows of the church. They believe someone will recognize the suspect who is described as being a Black male, approximately 50-60 years old with a gray beard and balding gray hair. He was wearing a blue short sleeved shirt over a white long sleeved shirt with black jeans and carried a cane.
Baltimore County Burglary detectives are looking into this incident and asks anyone that may have information to call 410-307-2020. If callers wish to remain anonymous, they can submit a tip through Metro Crime Stoppers.