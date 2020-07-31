TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The 29-year-old Baltimore man arrested earlier this week for allegedly raping two women whom he offered rides posted bail and was released from jail without restrictions, WJZ has learned.

Brandon Saunders was arrested Wednesday at his home in connection with two alleged rapes, one in Baltimore City and the other in Baltimore County. Both cases involve Saunders offering women a ride home before raping them.

Police said the case in the county involved a woman who was brutally attacked, threatened and sexually assaulted in the parking lot of Loch Raven High School in July 2019.

The victim was able to escape, and police used video surveillance and GPS tracking linked to a cell phone that pointed at Saunders as the suspect.

The rape cases aren’t Saunders’ first run-in with the law; Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said Saunders was arrested in 2010 for getting into an altercation with a cadet in Pennsylvania.

Shellenberger blasted the judge who changed Saunders’ no-bail status to allow him to be released on $200,000 bond in the county case and $20,000 in the city case.

“Here’s an individual who has two first-degree rapes, has a prior conviction in Pennsylvania for assault, knocking a students teeth out… and for a mere posting of about $25,000 through a bondsman, his family can get him out of jail and he’ll be walking the streets again,” Shellenberger said, adding Saunders’ release is concerning for the victims in the cases.

Police believe there may be other victims out there, leading them to release photos of Saunders and the vehicles he may have been driving.

WJZ reached out to Saunders’ attorney for comment; so far they haven’t responded.

