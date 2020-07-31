CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 1.1K New COVID-19 Cases Reported As Total Surpasses 88K
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after allegedly lighting a porta-potty on fire near a Harford County elementary school earlier this month.

The state fire marshal’s office said Christopher Tyler James, of Bel Air, lit the porta-potty at Graybeal Fields adjacent to Red Pump Elementary School on fire around 12:50 a.m. on July 9.

James is charged with second-degree arson, second-degree malicious burning and malicious destruction of property under $1,000.

He was served a criminal summons on Thursday and released. Online court records do not show a future court appearance.

 

