BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after allegedly lighting a porta-potty on fire near a Harford County elementary school earlier this month.
The state fire marshal’s office said Christopher Tyler James, of Bel Air, lit the porta-potty at Graybeal Fields adjacent to Red Pump Elementary School on fire around 12:50 a.m. on July 9.
James is charged with second-degree arson, second-degree malicious burning and malicious destruction of property under $1,000.
He was served a criminal summons on Thursday and released. Online court records do not show a future court appearance.