ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 1,100 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maryland Friday, as the total COVID-19 cases surpassed 88,000.

The state health department reported a total of 88,346 cases across the state over the span of the pandemic, including 1,169 new cases since Thursday.

Hospitalizations also slightly increased from 585 Thursday to 590 Friday, but ICU cases are down from 139 to 128.

A total of 3,362 people have died from the virus, five more since Thursday.

The statewide positivity rate also slightly went down to 4.54%.

A total of 1,214,764 COVID-19 tests have been administered across the state with 822,845 coming back negative.

Of the 12,593 ever hospitalized, 5,689 were released from isolation.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 266 (18) Anne Arundel 6,770 (208) 8* Baltimore City 11,192 (393) 14* Baltimore County 11,818 (525) 22* Calvert 588 (27) 1* Caroline 423 (3) Carroll 1,449 (114) 2* Cecil 622 (29) 1* Charles 1,832 (89) 2* Dorchester 340 (5) Frederick 2,986 (114) 7* Garrett 45 Harford 1,750 (64) 3* Howard 3,530 (100) 6* Kent 232 (22) 1* Montgomery 17,568 (750) 39* Prince George’s 22,416 (714) 23* Queen Anne’s 383 (24) 1* St. Mary’s 896 (52) Somerset 119 (3) Talbot 340 (4) Washington 952 (30) Wicomico 1,279 (44) Worcester 550 (17) 1* Data not available (13)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,943 10-19 5,434 (1) 20-29 15,184 (19) 1* 30-39 16,662 (45) 5* 40-49 14,935 (108) 3* 50-59 13,243 (264) 15* 60-69 9,187 (552) 11* 70-79 5,700 (829) 21* 80+ 5,058 (1,534) 75* Data not available (10) Female 46,409 (1,651) 68* Male 41,937 (1,711) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 27,055 (1,375) 49* Asian (NH) 1,657 (127) 6* White (NH) 19,364 (1,422) 67* Hispanic 21,593 (389) 9* Other (NH) 4,041 (35) Data not available 14,636 (14)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.