ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 1,100 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maryland Friday, as the total COVID-19 cases surpassed 88,000.
The state health department reported a total of 88,346 cases across the state over the span of the pandemic, including 1,169 new cases since Thursday.
Hospitalizations also slightly increased from 585 Thursday to 590 Friday, but ICU cases are down from 139 to 128.
A total of 3,362 people have died from the virus, five more since Thursday.
The statewide positivity rate also slightly went down to 4.54%.
UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 88,346 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 1,214,764 tests.
The statewide positivity rate is now 4.54%.
Number of persons tested negative: 822,845
Number of confirmed deaths: 3,362 pic.twitter.com/cdfReE7yiG
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) July 31, 2020
A total of 1,214,764 COVID-19 tests have been administered across the state with 822,845 coming back negative.
Of the 12,593 ever hospitalized, 5,689 were released from isolation.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|266
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|6,770
|(208)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|11,192
|(393)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|11,818
|(525)
|22*
|Calvert
|588
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|423
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,449
|(114)
|2*
|Cecil
|622
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,832
|(89)
|2*
|Dorchester
|340
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,986
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|45
|Harford
|1,750
|(64)
|3*
|Howard
|3,530
|(100)
|6*
|Kent
|232
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|17,568
|(750)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|22,416
|(714)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|383
|(24)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|896
|(52)
|Somerset
|119
|(3)
|Talbot
|340
|(4)
|Washington
|952
|(30)
|Wicomico
|1,279
|(44)
|Worcester
|550
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(13)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,943
|10-19
|5,434
|(1)
|20-29
|15,184
|(19)
|1*
|30-39
|16,662
|(45)
|5*
|40-49
|14,935
|(108)
|3*
|50-59
|13,243
|(264)
|15*
|60-69
|9,187
|(552)
|11*
|70-79
|5,700
|(829)
|21*
|80+
|5,058
|(1,534)
|75*
|Data not available
|(10)
|Female
|46,409
|(1,651)
|68*
|Male
|41,937
|(1,711)
|63*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|27,055
|(1,375)
|49*
|Asian (NH)
|1,657
|(127)
|6*
|White (NH)
|19,364
|(1,422)
|67*
|Hispanic
|21,593
|(389)
|9*
|Other (NH)
|4,041
|(35)
|Data not available
|14,636
|(14)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.