OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan declared masks or face coverings will be required on the boardwalk between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. regardless of social distancing.

The requirement is for anyone over the age of 5.

Council members said Friday they wanted to educate, rather than punish residents and visitors to Maryland’s beach resort.

Official announcement: “Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan passed a declaration requiring everyone over the age of five to wear face coverings on Ocean City’s Boardwalk between the hours of 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. The declaration takes effect Friday, July 31 at 5 p.m.” @wjz pic.twitter.com/c6wV1frDrT — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 31, 2020

Meehan wanted violators to get a citation for not wearing a mask rather than a misdemeanor under the governor’s order, but the council did not pass this. The mayor, however, has the final say.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Ocean City has continued to support the actions of Gov. Hogan and follow his Roadmap to Recovery. Following the governor’s expanded statewide masking order announced earlier this week, we believed it was necessary at this time to be even more specific with regard to our Boardwalk and require face coverings at all times between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m.,” said Meehan. “Ocean City will continue to take the all actions necessary to keep our residents, staff and visitors safe, as safety is always our top priority. We urge everyone to please also continue practicing physical distancing, avoiding large gatherings and take all the same precautions you take at home when you’re visiting Ocean City. Taking these actions seriously and practicing personal responsibility will help us move Ocean City and the rest of the state forward.”

The statewide mask order goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m.

Violators will only be penalized if they should break the governor’s order.

