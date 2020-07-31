CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 1.1K New COVID-19 Cases Reported As Total Surpasses 88K
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan proposed an emergency declaration Friday that would require masks or face coverings on the boardwalk between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. regardless of social distancing.

Council members said Friday they wanted to educate, rather than punish residents and visitors to Maryland’s beach resort.

Meehan wanted violators to get a citation for not wearing a mask rather than a misdemeanor under the governor’s order, but the council did not pass this.

However, the mayor has final say.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The council and mayor went into closed session and a final version of the mayor’s order will be published later Friday.

The statewide mask order goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m.

WJZ is waiting on the official order from Mayor Meehan and will bring you those details as soon as they are available.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

 

