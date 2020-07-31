OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan proposed an emergency declaration Friday that would require masks or face coverings on the boardwalk between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. regardless of social distancing.

Council members said Friday they wanted to educate, rather than punish residents and visitors to Maryland’s beach resort.

Meehan wanted violators to get a citation for not wearing a mask rather than a misdemeanor under the governor’s order, but the council did not pass this.

However, the mayor has final say.

The council and mayor went into closed session and a final version of the mayor’s order will be published later Friday.

The statewide mask order goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m.

WJZ is waiting on the official order from Mayor Meehan and will bring you those details as soon as they are available.

