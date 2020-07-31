CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 1.1K New COVID-19 Cases Reported As Total Surpasses 88K
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The expansion of Maryland’s mask mandate will go into effect Friday evening.

Effective Friday at 5 p.m., Marylanders must wear a mask or face-covering in public areas of businesses and buildings and in outdoor public areas when it is not possible to maintain social distancing.

The face-covering order was first issued on April 18. The expansion follows the orders made in Baltimore City and Baltimore County last week.

“This expansion of the masking order is an action that is both fact-based, apolitical, and soundly grounded in science,” Gov. Larry Hogan said during a press conference Wednesday.

Baltimore County now requires all residents ages two and up to wear masks indoors, but the mandate does not include further restrictions on outdoor mask-wearing like in Anne Arundel County, where people are required to wear masks outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible.

Baltimore City implemented a similar order and issued another pausing indoor dining.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

