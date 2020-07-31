Comments
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Private schools in Montgomery County will not be able to reopen for in-person learning until at least October 1 under a new order from the county’s health officer.
The order, which County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles signed on Friday, takes effect at 6 a.m. on Monday.
Public schools in the county will operate virtually through the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year.
