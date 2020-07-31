BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were injured in two separate shootings in Baltimore Friday night, city police said.
The first shooting happened around 9:07 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ramsey Street. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.
The second shooting happened just before 10:15 p.m. Officers on patrol near Edmonson Avenue and Mt. Holly Street heard gunshots and then found a man with gunshot wounds to his body.
Due to the extent of his injuries, homicide detectives responded to the scene.
A short time later, officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
Police said both men were likely shot while in the 600 block of Mt. Holly Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.