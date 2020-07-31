TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Kent Devereaux, the President of Goucher College, wrote a letter to the school’s community Friday announcing that the university will conduct its classes online for the fall semester.

In the letter, Devereaux says that the decision came following consultations with the Fall Reopening Task Force and Board of Trustees. Devereaux says that the health and safety of students has consistently been the top priority for the school and after looking at the most recent public health data, it was clear that not returning to campus for in person classes was the right decision.

The school began planning for a return in the fall two months ago when Devereaux says, the data supported a return as coronavirus cases were declining in the state and the availability of testing was increasing. However, with cases and hospitalizations on the rise in recent days, the decision was made to transition to an online learning environment.

The school will be offering a limited amount of residence hall availability to those students with a “critical need for on-campus housing.” Any residential students will need to adhere to campus health guidelines.

The university’s Return to Campus website has a full list of criteria to be met for granting exceptions. The application for on-campus housing and limited dining options in the fall is set to be sent out on Monday, August 3. The applications will be due next Thursday, August 6.

Devereaux says that in order to address the many questions that students and parents may have, the school will hold a Town Hall meeting today at 5 p.m. with a recording of the session to be made available on the school’s website.

Below is the letter in full: