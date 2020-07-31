Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan extended an emergency order Friday prohibiting utility providers from shutting off or charging late fees for residential services through Sept. 1.
This includes electricity, water, sewage disposal, telegraph, gas, phone and internet.
