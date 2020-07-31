CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 1.1K New COVID-19 Cases Reported As Total Surpasses 88K
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan extended an emergency order Friday prohibiting utility providers from shutting off or charging late fees for residential services through Sept. 1.

This includes electricity, water, sewage disposal, telegraph, gas, phone and internet.

READ THE FULL ORDER

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

