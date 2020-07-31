CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 1.1K New COVID-19 Cases Reported As Total Surpasses 88K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Maryland National Guardsmen have taken home top honors in a multi-state competition in search of the region’s best soldiers.

Spc. Josiah Taft and Sgt. Brian Murphy were named the Solider and Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year following the competition, which included soldiers from Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Virginia. Washington, D.C., and West Virginia soldiers weren’t able to compete due to COVID-19.

Regional National Guardsmen Compete For Title Of Soldier Or NCO Of The Year

“It is seriously a privilege to be competing against some of the region’s best warriors in their respective states,” Murphy told WJZ ahead of the competition earlier this week.

Competitors ran through a number of challenges, including a stress shoot and an obstacle course, in the hopes of becoming the region’s top soldiers.

The competition was held in Maryland for the first time this year.

