CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 1.1K New COVID-19 Cases Reported As Total Surpasses 88K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore native Michael Phelps is teaming up with other Olympic greats, calling on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to help athletes who are battling a mental illness.

Phelps is one of several athletes who appear in a new HBO documentary “The Weight of Gold,” which was released earlier this week.

In the documentary, the legendary swimmer who raked in 28 Olympic medals said “as long as we were performing, I don’t think anything else mattered.”

 

Last year, the International Olympic Committee created services is said are aimed at promoting sustained well-being for athletes.

