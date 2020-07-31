BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore native Michael Phelps is teaming up with other Olympic greats, calling on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to help athletes who are battling a mental illness.
Phelps is one of several athletes who appear in a new HBO documentary “The Weight of Gold,” which was released earlier this week.
In the documentary, the legendary swimmer who raked in 28 Olympic medals said “as long as we were performing, I don’t think anything else mattered.”
Driven by passion. Broken by the pursuit. Determined to change.#TheWeightofGold premieres July 29 at 9pm on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/U2Aq084noc
— HBO Documentaries (@HBODocs) July 20, 2020
Last year, the International Olympic Committee created services is said are aimed at promoting sustained well-being for athletes.