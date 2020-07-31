RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department has arrested a suspect they believe to be responsible for a domestic-related shooting in Randallstown on July 13.
Taivon Walker, 24, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a crime of violence and a handgun in a vehicle. Walker has been released on his own recognizance after a bail hearing review.
Person Injured In Domestic-Related Shooting Near Randallstown, Police Say
The incident happened on July 13 around 9:30 a.m. when police say they were called to the 8500 block of Glen Michael Lane after shots had been fired during a domestic fight.
The investigation by officers determined that the victim argued with his wife, from whom he is separated, along with her family and her boyfriend. That argument led to a fight which then resulted in the boyfriend allegedly shooting the victim in the lower body.
The suspect, Walker, allegedly fled the location and the victim left the scene to go to the hospital prior to officers’ arrival.