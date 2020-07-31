BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some Marylanders may qualify for an additional 13 weeks of extended unemployment benefits, the state’s labor department said Friday.
In order to qualify, people need to have exhausted both the regular 26-week unemployment benefits and 13 weeks of benefits through the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.
The labor department said it will notify eligible residents in writing. After that, people will be able to apply through the BEACON One-Stop portal.
The extended benefits will be the same amount as the regular and PEUC programs, officials said.
