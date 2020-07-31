GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was sexually assaulted while walking her dog in Glen Burnie Thursday night.
According to Anne Arundel County police, officers were called to the area of Elvaton Road and Tall Pines Court around 9 p.m. for an assault.
When they arrived, a woman told them she was sexually assaulted at the intersection. She was walking her dog at the time.
The suspect fled in a newer red Dodge Charger with tinted windows, chrome wheels and no rear spoiler. The vehicle may have a dent on the rear driver’s side panel or bumper area.
The man was described as being between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9 with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and dark-colored sneakers.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.