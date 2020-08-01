CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 1K More Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    7:30 PMPaid Program
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Missing person, Prince George's County Police, Talkers

SUITLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen who was last seen Friday in Suitland.

Police say Audrey Thomas, 13, was last seen in the 2900 block of Sunset Lane in Suitland around 4 p.m. Friday.

Audrey was last seen wearing a red headband, pink jacket, white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division – Central Region at (301) 772-4911.

Comments

Leave a Reply