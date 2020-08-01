SUITLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen who was last seen Friday in Suitland.
Police say Audrey Thomas, 13, was last seen in the 2900 block of Sunset Lane in Suitland around 4 p.m. Friday.
Audrey was last seen wearing a red headband, pink jacket, white T-shirt and blue jeans.
MISSING TEEN: 13 y/o Audrey Thomas was last seen on 7/31/20 at approx 4:00 pm in the 2900 blk. of Sunset Ln. Audrey is 5’ 4” & 112 lbs. and was last seen wearing a pink jacket, white t-shirt, blue jeans and a red headband. If located please call 301-772-4911. Pls R/T. pic.twitter.com/qIGmwiS1GZ
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division – Central Region at (301) 772-4911.