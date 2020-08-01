Comments
UPPERCO, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that happened Saturday afternoon in Upperco that left a bicyclist dead.
Police were called just after 2:30 p.m. to Mount Carmel Road near Pleasant Meadow Road for a report of a crash.
When officers arrived, they learned a Toyota Matrix traveling east on Mount Carmel Road near Pleasant Meadow Road hit the rear of the bicyclist, causing the bicyclist to fall.
The bicyclist, identified as Isaac Scharbach, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene.
Investigators from the Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team are asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact police at 410-307-2020.