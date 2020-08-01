BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged a 79-year-old Bel Air woman who they say is responsible for intentionally setting her own home on fire.
Officials say Constance R. Trautwein, 79, of Bel Air, called 911 on July 14, after reportedly discovering a fire within her home.
Firefighters arrived at the home and found a small fire within a closet. Crews were able to extinguish it within minutes.
Trautwein was the sole occupant of the home and was taken to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for minor smoke inhalation.
Deputy State Fire Marshals conducted an investigation and determined the fire was intentionally set. Investigators estimated the home sustained approximately $1,000.00 in damages.
During the course of their investigation, investigators determined Trautwein was responsible for setting the fire.
Trautwein has been charged with second-degree arson and second degree malicious burning.
A preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for August 26.