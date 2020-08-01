ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 1,000 more coronavirus cases were reported between Friday and Saturday, according to new numbers released by the state.

A total of 89,365 confirmed cases were reported over the span of the pandemic. Hospitalizations remained flat at 592

The statewide positivity rate is now 4.47%

A total of 3,374 people have died from the virus.

The state has administered 1,245,767 coronavirus tests and 839,989 have come back negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 267 (18) Anne Arundel 6,855 (208) 9* Baltimore City 11,406 (395) 14* Baltimore County 11,997 (527) 22* Calvert 612 (27) 1* Caroline 430 (3) Carroll 1,467 (114) 2* Cecil 630 (29) 1* Charles 1,855 (89) 2* Dorchester 349 (5) Frederick 2,989 (114) 7* Garrett 43 Harford 1,780 (64) 3* Howard 3,570 (100) 6* Kent 235 (22) 1* Montgomery 17,665 (750) 39* Prince George’s 22,606 (718) 23* Queen Anne’s 386 (24) 1* St. Mary’s 904 (52) Somerset 121 (3) Talbot 361 (4) Washington 967 (30) Wicomico 1,287 (44) Worcester 583 (18) 1* Data not available (16)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,992 10-19 5,536 (1) 20-29 15,427 (19) 1* 30-39 16,837 (45) 5* 40-49 15,095 (108) 3* 50-59 13,371 (268) 15* 60-69 9,281 (554) 12* 70-79 5,748 (831) 21* 80+ 5,078 (1,535) 75* Data not available (13) Female 46,976 (1,655) 68* Male 42,389 (1,719) 64*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 27,451 (1,380) 49* Asian (NH) 1,676 (127) 6* White (NH) 19,640 (1,424) 67* Hispanic 21,693 (391) 10* Other (NH) 4,076 (35) Data not available 14,829 (17)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.