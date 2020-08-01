ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 1,000 more coronavirus cases were reported between Friday and Saturday, according to new numbers released by the state.
A total of 89,365 confirmed cases were reported over the span of the pandemic. Hospitalizations remained flat at 592
The statewide positivity rate is now 4.47%
A total of 3,374 people have died from the virus.
The state has administered 1,245,767 coronavirus tests and 839,989 have come back negative.
UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 89,365 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 1,245,767 tests.
The statewide positivity rate is now 4.47%.
Number of persons tested negative: 839,989
Number of confirmed deaths: 3,374 pic.twitter.com/sjTdJ8jHap
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) August 1, 2020
The state has administered 1,245,767 coronavirus tests and 839,989 have come back negative.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|267
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|6,855
|(208)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|11,406
|(395)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|11,997
|(527)
|22*
|Calvert
|612
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|430
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,467
|(114)
|2*
|Cecil
|630
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,855
|(89)
|2*
|Dorchester
|349
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,989
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|43
|Harford
|1,780
|(64)
|3*
|Howard
|3,570
|(100)
|6*
|Kent
|235
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|17,665
|(750)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|22,606
|(718)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|386
|(24)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|904
|(52)
|Somerset
|121
|(3)
|Talbot
|361
|(4)
|Washington
|967
|(30)
|Wicomico
|1,287
|(44)
|Worcester
|583
|(18)
|1*
|Data not available
|(16)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,992
|10-19
|5,536
|(1)
|20-29
|15,427
|(19)
|1*
|30-39
|16,837
|(45)
|5*
|40-49
|15,095
|(108)
|3*
|50-59
|13,371
|(268)
|15*
|60-69
|9,281
|(554)
|12*
|70-79
|5,748
|(831)
|21*
|80+
|5,078
|(1,535)
|75*
|Data not available
|(13)
|Female
|46,976
|(1,655)
|68*
|Male
|42,389
|(1,719)
|64*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|27,451
|(1,380)
|49*
|Asian (NH)
|1,676
|(127)
|6*
|White (NH)
|19,640
|(1,424)
|67*
|Hispanic
|21,693
|(391)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,076
|(35)
|Data not available
|14,829
|(17)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.