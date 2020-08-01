BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in southwest Baltimore Friday night.
Patrol officers heard gunshots around 10:15 p.m. coming from the area of Edmondson Avenue and Mt. Holly Street.
The officers began to investigate and found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his body.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
A short time later, officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
When officers arrived, they found a 34-year old man being treated for gunshot wounds to his body.
Investigators believe both victims were in the 600 block of Mt. Holly Street when they were shot. Detectives from the Homicide Unit were called to the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824
