CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 1K More Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Flat
EDGEMERE, Md. (WJZ) — One person suffered life-threatening injures Saturday after a boat sank in the area of Hart Miller Island, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, a boat sank in the area of Hart Miller Island in Edgemere.

Two people were onboard the boat, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said both victims were found, but one suffered life-threatening injures.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

