EDGEMERE, Md. (WJZ) — One person suffered life-threatening injures Saturday after a boat sank in the area of Hart Miller Island, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
Two people were onboard the boat, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
UPDATE: OPEN WATER RESCUE//Hart Miller Island #edgemere//All reported victims located. 1 with life threatening injuries^NT
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 1, 2020
The Baltimore County Fire Department said both victims were found, but one suffered life-threatening injures.
No further information is available at this time.
