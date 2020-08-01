EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man was charged Saturday in connection with an alleged shooting following a road rage incident in Harford County.

MacKinley Carols Williams Jr., 38, of Glen Burnie, was charged with attempted first and second-degree murder and first and second-degree assault.

He is currently being held without bail.

MacKinley Carlos Williams, Jr., 38, with a Glen Burnie address, was charged in connection to road rage incident that led to a shooting in Edgewood on 7/26. Charges include; Attempted 1st and 2nd Degree Murder, 1st and 2nd Degree Assault. He is currently being held without bail. pic.twitter.com/OVZH0McvsS — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) August 1, 2020

Harford County Sheriff’s deputies were called Sunday, July 26, to the area of Willoughby Beach Road and Oak Street in Edgewood for a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a gray Honda Acura. According to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, the driver told deputies an unknown man shot at him following a road rage incident.

The victim suffered cuts and abrasions and was treated by medics at the scene for injuries unrelated to gunfire.

Through investigation, detectives determined the victim was traveling on Willoughby Beach Road when he was passed by two vehicles who allegedly began gesturing and taunting him.

The victim followed the two vehicles to Flying Point Park where a verbal altercation ensued, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect allegedly challenged the victim to a fight and told the victim to follow him before driving away, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

A short time later, the suspect allegedly rolled down the window of his vehicle and fired at the victim’s vehicle. The victim then fled the area, striking the suspect vehicle in the process.

Additional deputies dispatched to the scene of the shooting saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Route 24 and Trimble Road.

Deputies unsuccessfully attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle. It was later found abandoned in the 300 block of McCann Street.

A short time later, deputies responded to Flying Point Park for a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was identified as the one involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5442.