PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (WJZ) — Investigators have charged a man who they say is responsible for setting a fire outside a home in Somerset County.
Quincy Alfred Fontain, 31, was charged with attempted first-degree arson, attempted second-degree arson, three counts of reckless endangerment and disturbing the peace.
The Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Department responded Friday to the 11700 block of Church Street for a report of an outside fire.
Firefighters arrived and found the occupants of a home, converted to a three-unit apartment building, had extinguished a small fire.
Firefighters found the charred remains of a fur coat, as well as noticing a strong odor of gasoline and requested the Office of the State Fire Marshal to investigate.
Deputy State Fire Marshals worked throughout the day and developed Fontain as a suspect after it was discovered he was removed from the property for allegedly becoming disorderly the evening before.
He is currently being held at Somerset County Detention Center without bond.