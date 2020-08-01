CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 1K More Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    7:30 PMPaid Program
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arson, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fire, Local TV, Maryland State Fire Marshal, Somerset County, Talkers

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (WJZ) — Investigators have charged a man who they say is responsible for setting a fire outside a home in Somerset County.

Quincy Alfred Fontain, 31, was charged with attempted first-degree arson, attempted second-degree arson, three counts of reckless endangerment and disturbing the peace.

The Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Department responded Friday to the 11700 block of Church Street for a report of an outside fire.

Firefighters arrived and found the occupants of a home, converted to a three-unit apartment building, had extinguished a small fire.

Firefighters found the charred remains of a fur coat, as well as noticing a strong odor of gasoline and requested the Office of the State Fire Marshal to investigate.

Deputy State Fire Marshals worked throughout the day and developed Fontain as a suspect after it was discovered he was removed from the property for allegedly becoming disorderly the evening before.

He is currently being held at Somerset County Detention Center without bond.

Comments

Leave a Reply