BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thanks to a warm front pushing in from the north, the heat will return Sunday to close out the weekend.

Expect temperatures to be in the mid-90s, with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm later in the day.

With the high temperature expected to be 94, Anne Arundel County is opening four cooling centers.

The following cooling centers will be open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  1. 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore
  2. 204 Pasadena Road, Pasadena
  3. 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton
  4. 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

