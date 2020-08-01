ANNAPOLIS, Md (WJZ) — Maryland Emergency Management Agency has activated its pre-landfall planning team in order to prepare for any hazards Hurricane Isaias may bring should it begin tracking toward Maryland.

.@MDMEMA has activated the State's pre-landfall planning team in order to prepare for any hazards from (now) Hurricane Isaias. Forecast, track, & timing are still uncertain. Visit https://t.co/Trm5fLUqoB to learn how you can prepare for a hurricane during the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/WtLToub9e0 — Chas Eby (@chas_eby) July 31, 2020

The agency is urging Marylanders to prepare for potential impacts ahead of the storm by preparing a supply kit and knowing whether they live in an evacuation zone.

In addition, the Coast Guard has set ports in Maryland and Virginia at Port Condition Whiskey due to the storm’s pending arrival. Ports will remain open, though all large ocean vessels and barges will need to report within 24 hours whether they plan to stay in the port or leave ahead of the storm.

The ragged eye of Hurricane Isaias is near eastern Andros Island and the storm expected to approach the southeast coast of Florida late Saturday into Sunday.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, the center of the storm was 50 miles south of Nassau, Bahamas.

The latest forecast track brings the category one hurricane up the east coast of Florida and then continuing up the East Coast as a tropical storm. It’s still too soon to tell just how close the center of the storm will be to the U.S. and that will determine the intensity of the effects, including here in the mid-Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center is warning of the possibility of dangerous storm surge in portions of the Bahamas and the Florida coast.

In Maryland, a pretty unsettled weather pattern will already be in place before we even feel the effects of Isaias. Keep in mind that even if the storm center stays well east of Maryland, it could still bring torrential rain as its rich tropical moisture interacts with a stalled out frontal boundary.

Whether we see direct or indirect effects from Isaias, the most likely time frame will be late Monday into Tuesday.

WJZ’s weather team will be tracking the path of Isaias as it comes closer to us early next week.

