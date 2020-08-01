COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A pregnant woman was fatally shot while inside a Columbia residence Friday night, according to police.
Her baby was delivered following the shooting and is listed in critical condition.
Howard County Police officers were called to the 6600 Block of Dovecote Drive around 11 p.m. Friday night for a report of multiple gunshots.
When they arrived, they found several shots had been fired into a residence from outside. One of the shots struck 30-year-old Rabiah Ahmad, who was staying at the residence at the time of the shooting, according to police.
Ahmad was taken to Shock Trauma where she later died.
No one else was injured in the shooting but police are working to determine if someone in the house may have been the intended target.
Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information in the case and are urging residents in the area to check their doorbell or security cameras for any activity.
Police do not yet have any suspect information and are asking anyone who may have seen or heard someone to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov. Caller may remain anonymous.
