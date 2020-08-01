Columbia, MD (WJZ)- A pregnant woman was fatally shot while inside a Columbia residence Friday night.
Her baby was delivered following the shooting and is listed in critical condition.
Howard County Police officers were called to the 6600 Block of Dovecote Drive around 11p.m. Friday night for a report of multiple gunshots.
When they arrived they discovered several bullets had been fired into the residence from outside. One of the bullets struck 30-year-old Rabiah Ahmad who was staying at the residence at the time of the shooting.
Ahmad was transported to The University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where she later died.
The victim was 28-week pregnant and doctors delivered the baby.
No one else was injured in the shooting but police are working to determine if someone in the house may have been the intended target as detectives say numerous unrelated people reside in the Dovecote residence.
Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information in the case and are urging residents in the area to check their doorbell or security cameras for any activity around 11p.m.
Police do not yet have any suspect information and are asking anyone who may have seen or heard someone to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov. Caller may remain anonymous.