HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — An 80-year-old man has been missing out of Hagerstown since earlier Sunday afternoon, police said.
Robert Cole was last seen in the 900 block of Maryland Ave on Sunday at around 12:30 p.m.
Police said he was wearing a blue striped button-down shirt, blue jeans, a brown baseball cap and dark brown shoes.
They said he suffers from dementia and walked away from his home.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he is is asked to call 911 immediately so police can return him to the care of his family.