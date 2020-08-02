BALTIMORE, MD. — Baltimore City officials are monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Isaias and are preparing for potential flooding Monday into Tuesday around the city.

Residents are encouraged to prepare for possible flooding in areas near the Inner Harbor and other waterways, including near Thames Street in Fells Point, Smith Ave and Falls Road and the Clipper Mill Business Park.

Cars should move to higher ground as soon as possible and secure all outside furniture and trash cans.

Fells Point residents parked in areas prone to flooding are “strongly encouraged” to relocate their cars as soon as possible.

The Caroline Street (805 S. Caroline Street) and the Fleet and Eden Garage (501 S. Eden Street) will be open from 12:00 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, until Wednesday, August 5, 2020, so that residents can park their cars in the garage at no charge to avoid possible flooding in the area.

Residents will be asked to provide proof of residency at the garages, and they are urged to park on the upper-level floors.

Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, and vehicles must be moved out of the garage by 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, to avoid any fees.

Tropical Storm Watches In Effect For Parts Of Maryland As Tropical Storm Isaias Lashes Florida Coast

Sandbags will be available for all city residents on Monday, August 3, 2020 beginning at 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Thames and Broadway.

Residents must show proof of identification and will be limited to 10 sandbags each on a first-come, first-served basis, weather and supplies permitting.

Everyone must fill their own sandbags.

After the storm, citizens should place unwanted sandbags in front of their homes near the curb and call 311 for pick-up. Residents should not dump sand into storm drains, gutters, trash or waterways.

City crews are taking preparedness actions early to clear storm drains. If you are able to clear storm drains of debris around your property, please do so to prevent flooding. If you experience a basement backup of sewage, please call 311 to report it immediately.

If a road is flooded, turn around, do not drive through it. Stay informed and tune in to your local news for more information.

Power outages and down trees are expected and the city is working closely with BGE and all city agencies to get power restored and roads cleared if affected during and after the storm.

For power outages and downed power lines please call BGE at 877-778-2222. For trees that are blocking roadways, please call 311. For emergencies only, please call 911.