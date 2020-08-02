ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations dropped Sunday across Maryland even as more than 900 new coronavirus cases were reported.
A total of 90,274 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in Maryland, as hospitalizations dropped from 592 to 553 with 129 patients in the ICU.
However, seven more Marylanders died this weekend, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 3,381.
The statewide positivity rate increased from 4.47% Saturday to 4.6% Sunday.
More than 1.2 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state, with more than 850,000 coming back negative.
A breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|271
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|6,958
|(208)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|11,577
|(399)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|12,175
|(529)
|22*
|Calvert
|619
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|432
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,481
|(114)
|2*
|Cecil
|647
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,878
|(89)
|2*
|Dorchester
|351
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,998
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|43
|Harford
|1,818
|(65)
|3*
|Howard
|3,622
|(100)
|6*
|Kent
|235
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|17,758
|(752)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|22,743
|(720)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|397
|(24)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|922
|(52)
|Somerset
|123
|(3)
|Talbot
|366
|(4)
|Washington
|978
|(30)
|Wicomico
|1,294
|(44)
|Worcester
|588
|(18)
|1*
|Data not available
|(12)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,034
|10-19
|5,624
|(1)
|20-29
|15,631
|(19)
|1*
|30-39
|17,006
|(45)
|5*
|40-49
|15,232
|(108)
|3*
|50-59
|13,506
|(269)
|15*
|60-69
|9,350
|(556)
|12*
|70-79
|5,796
|(834)
|21*
|80+
|5,095
|(1,540)
|75*
|Data not available
|(9)
|2*
|Female
|47,464
|(1,658)
|70*
|Male
|42,810
|(1,723)
|64*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|27,823
|(1,385)
|49*
|Asian (NH)
|1,685
|(127)
|6*
|White (NH)
|19,904
|(1,427)
|67*
|Hispanic
|21,797
|(392)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,118
|(37)
|2*
|Data not available
|14,947
|(13)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.