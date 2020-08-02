ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations dropped Sunday across Maryland even as more than 900 new coronavirus cases were reported.

A total of 90,274 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in Maryland, as hospitalizations dropped from 592 to 553 with 129 patients in the ICU.

However, seven more Marylanders died this weekend, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 3,381.

The statewide positivity rate increased from 4.47% Saturday to 4.6% Sunday.

More than 1.2 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state, with more than 850,000 coming back negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

A breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 271 (18) Anne Arundel 6,958 (208) 9* Baltimore City 11,577 (399) 14* Baltimore County 12,175 (529) 22* Calvert 619 (27) 1* Caroline 432 (3) Carroll 1,481 (114) 2* Cecil 647 (29) 1* Charles 1,878 (89) 2* Dorchester 351 (5) Frederick 2,998 (114) 7* Garrett 43 Harford 1,818 (65) 3* Howard 3,622 (100) 6* Kent 235 (22) 1* Montgomery 17,758 (752) 39* Prince George’s 22,743 (720) 23* Queen Anne’s 397 (24) 1* St. Mary’s 922 (52) Somerset 123 (3) Talbot 366 (4) Washington 978 (30) Wicomico 1,294 (44) Worcester 588 (18) 1* Data not available (12) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 3,034 10-19 5,624 (1) 20-29 15,631 (19) 1* 30-39 17,006 (45) 5* 40-49 15,232 (108) 3* 50-59 13,506 (269) 15* 60-69 9,350 (556) 12* 70-79 5,796 (834) 21* 80+ 5,095 (1,540) 75* Data not available (9) 2* Female 47,464 (1,658) 70* Male 42,810 (1,723) 64*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 27,823 (1,385) 49* Asian (NH) 1,685 (127) 6* White (NH) 19,904 (1,427) 67* Hispanic 21,797 (392) 10* Other (NH) 4,118 (37) 2* Data not available 14,947 (13)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.