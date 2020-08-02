ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued an Administrative Order on Friday clarifying COVID-19 health measures in courthouses and judicial branch facilities.
It now includes additional requirements on wearing face masks inside courthouses and judicial branch facilities, including requiring face coverings during all court proceedings and providing disposable masks for those who don’t have them already.
“As we move forward, with caution and care, into Phase III of the phased resumption of operations, we must take the measures that have proven to be effective in mitigating the risk of exposure to COVID-19,” said Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera. “Those who come to or work in Maryland’s courthouses deserve no less, even as we do the essential work of providing the people of Maryland with greater access to justice.”
Courts across Maryland moved into Phase III of the Judiciary’s five-phase reopening plan on July 20.
Clerks’ offices in the District Court of Maryland and the circuit courts throughout the state are now open and the courts are hearing additional matters.
The Maryland Judiciary plans to move to Phase IV on August 31, 2020, subject to COVID-19 conditions
Phase IV will continue to expand court operations to include non-jury trials and other contested matters in the District Court of Maryland and the circuit courts.
