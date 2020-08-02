BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tropical Storm Isaias is lashing Florida’s east coast as they brace for a day of torrential downpours, tropical storm force winds and dangerous storm surge.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center keeps the tropical storm moving up the coast of Florida through Monday morning.

At 8 a.m. Sunday, the center of the storm was 40 miles east-southeast of West Palm Beach and 155 miles south-southeast of Cape Canaveral.

Isaias is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph. A general northwestward motion is expected today, followed by a north-northwestward motion tonight.

A turn toward the north and north-northeast is anticipated on Monday and Tuesday with an increase in forward speed.

#TropicalStorm #Isaias continues to soak northwestern Bahamas and heavy rain is starting to hit the east coast of Florida as they brace for tropical storm conditions today. #Maryland will get drenching downpours from this storm on Tuesday. #WJZ #MDWX #Tropics pic.twitter.com/8JdB2rg1Tp — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) August 2, 2020

The forecast track shows the center of the tropical storm moving over southern and eastern Maryland by Tuesday. The eastern half of the state is bracing for flooding tropical rains and strong winds.

Some parts of the state could see more than four inches of rain.

#TropicalStorm #Isaias takes aim at Maryland on Tuesday. Flooding rain will threaten the eastern half of the state, with 2-5" possible. While the biggest threat for the WJZ area is flash flooding, we could see gusty winds as early as Monday night. #MDWX #WJZ #Tropics pic.twitter.com/4kBtVIXn4C — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) August 2, 2020

The heaviest of the rain should hit Tuesday afternoon, with two to five inches possible. While the biggest threat for the WJZ area is flash flooding, we could see gusty winds as early as Monday night.

Maryland Emergency Management Agency activated its pre-landfall planning team last week in order to prepare for any hazards Tropical Storm Isaias may bring should it begin tracking toward Maryland.

The agency is urging Marylanders to prepare for potential impacts ahead of the storm by preparing a supply kit and knowing whether they live in an evacuation zone.

In addition, the Coast Guard has set ports in Maryland and Virginia at Port Condition Whiskey due to the storm’s pending arrival. Ports will remain open, though all large ocean vessels and barges will need to report within 24 hours whether they plan to stay in the port or leave ahead of the storm.