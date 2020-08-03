ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A 31-year-old Baltimore County man is charged with pointing a laser at a police helicopter last month.
Police said the incident happened on July 26 around 12:30 a.m. when the suspect stood in front of his home in the 1700 block of Earnhart Road in Essex and allegedly pointed a laser through the cockpit of a Baltimore County Police helicopter.
At the time, the county police’s aviation unit was flying over Eastern Boulevard and Orville Road assisting officers with an unrelated investigation.
Officers flying the helicopter located the suspect, Brandon Dunevant, and he was quickly arrested.
Dunevant is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status.
The Baltimore County Police Department takes these acts very seriously. Pointing a laser pointer at an aircraft is extremely hazardous to the flight crew and to people on the ground. It should be noted that pointing a laser pointer at an aircraft is a misdemeanor that carries a $2,500 fine or up to three years jail time.