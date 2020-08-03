(WJZ)- Anne Arundel County Police officers are investigating three separate gunshot incidents on Sunday.
All three incidents occurred in Glen Burnie.
The first incident happened Sunday at around 4:15 a.m. in the 6400 block of Jefferson Place. Officers said the victim heard gunshots before seeing the rear window of their car had been shattered.
Officers said they found a projectile inside and a shell casing was found on the ground nearby.
In the second incident, police said a man was leaving the Willows community when an unknown suspect fired gunshots at him, hitting his car several times.
Several spent shell casings were found in the roadway near where the incident occurred. No one was injured in the incident.
The final incident occurred in the area of 450 Old Quarterfield Road where police said someone saw an unknown male suspect on the adjacent sidewalk exchanging gunfire with another male suspect in the passenger seat of a vehicle.
The vehicle, said to be a gold Chevrolet Suburban, continued traveling westbound on Old Quarterfield Road. Detectives on the scene reported no injuries but did observe damage to two other vehicles caused by the gunfire.
Detectives ask that anyone with information about any of the incidents contact 410-222-6135 or the TipLine (410-222-4700).