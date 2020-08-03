BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Trash and recycling pickup is canceled for Tuesday due to the expected high winds and heavy rain from Tropical Storm Isaias.
♻️🗑️TOMORROW! Trash and recycling collections have been cancelled for Tuesday, Aug. 4, due to expected high winds and heavy rain from Tropical Storm Isaias. The make-up day for this cancellation will be Saturday, Aug. 8.
— BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) August 3, 2020
There will be a make-up day for the cancellation on Saturday, August 8.
Baltimore Prepares For Isaias Flooding: Where To Get Sandbags, Park Your Car And More
As a tropical storm warning was issued for Baltimore, city officials are asking that residents prepare for the possibility of flooding and outages due to the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias overnight.
Bring in your trash cans, recycling bins and any loose furniture outside.
TIMELINE: When Will Isaias Reach Maryland?
Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to briefly strengthen to a hurricane Monday as it makes its way up the East Coast of the U.S. It’s expected to reach Maryland Tuesday, with the worst of the storm impacting the state between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.