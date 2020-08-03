BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As a tropical storm warning was issued for Baltimore, city officials are asking that residents prepare for the possibility of flooding and outages due to the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias overnight.

The worst of the storm is expected between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents are encouraged to prepare for possible flooding in areas near the Inner Harbor and other waterways, including near Thames Street in Fells Point, Smith Ave and Falls Road and the Clipper Mill Business Park.

“If areas have flooded in the past, I would expect them to flood again,” Acting DPW Director Matthew W. Garbark said.

Tropical Storm Warning for Baltimore, Prince Georges, Anne Arundel, Charles, St. Marys, Calvert, Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester County in MD. #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 3, 2020

TRACKING ISAIAS:

MOVE YOUR CARS

Cars should move to higher ground as soon as possible and secure all outside furniture and trash cans.

Fells Point residents parked in areas prone to flooding are “strongly encouraged” to relocate their cars as soon as possible.

The Caroline Street (805 S. Caroline Street) and the Fleet and Eden Garage (501 S. Eden Street) will be open from 12:00 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, until Wednesday, August 5, 2020, so that residents can park their cars in the garage at no charge to avoid possible flooding in the area.

In preparation for #TropicalStormIsaias @mayorbcyoung is opening city garages (Caroline St and Fleet & Eden St) for people to move their cars – sandbags are being handed out at the corner of Thames and Broadway until 8 pm @wjz pic.twitter.com/nNYBFrkdOe — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) August 3, 2020

Residents will be asked to provide proof of residency at the garages, and they are urged to park on the upper-level floors.

Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, and vehicles must be moved out of the garage by 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, to avoid any fees.

CLEAR DRAINS & GUTTERS

Officials continue to ask residents to see that storm drains near their home are clear, but regardless of them being clear, there will be issues with flooding — due to a capacity issue in the drains.

City crews are taking preparedness actions early to clear storm drains. If you are able to clear storm drains of debris around your property, please do so to prevent flooding.

Residents should also clear their downspouts and gutters to prepare for heavy rains.

If you experience a basement backup of sewage, please call 311 to report it immediately.

Don’t touch or try to clean the sewage.

GET SANDBAGS

Sandbags will be available for all city residents on Monday, August 3, 2020 beginning at 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the intersection of Thames and Broadway.

Residents must show proof of identification and will be limited to 10 sandbags each on a first-come, first-served basis, weather and supplies permitting. Everyone must fill their own sandbags.

After the storm, citizens should place unwanted sandbags in front of their homes near the curb and call 311 for pick-up. Residents should not dump sand into storm drains, gutters, trash or waterways.

EXPECT ROAD CLOSURES, POWER OUTAGES

If a road is flooded, turn around, do not drive through it. Stay informed and tune in to your local news for more information.

Power outages and down trees are expected and the city is working closely with BGE and all city agencies to get power restored and roads cleared if affected during and after the storm.

For power outages and downed power lines please call BGE at 877-778-2222. For trees that are blocking roadways, please call 311. For emergencies only, please call 911.

Officials also said residents should use the rest of Monday to prepare for the storm:

Make sure your cell phone is fully charged.

Get a battery-powered radio in case of outages.

Flashlights or battery-powered lanterns with backup batteries.

Keep your freezer, refrigerator closed to keep food fresh in case of power outage.



Watch the full press conference:

