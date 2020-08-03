ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The state reported 870 new coronavirus cases Monday, as the total case number surpassed 91,000. But as the number of hospitalizations declined again slightly to 548 from 553 Sunday, ICU numbers went up from 129 to 135.
A total of 3,389 Marylanders have died from the virus, the state reports.
The state’s positivity rate is now down to 4.36%.
Nearly 1.3 million tests have been administered around the state with over 869,000 coming back negative.
A breakdown of cases below:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|273
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|7,007
|(208)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|11,748
|(399)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|12,401
|(529)
|22*
|Calvert
|635
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|438
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,491
|(115)
|2*
|Cecil
|655
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,909
|(89)
|2*
|Dorchester
|352
|(5)
|Frederick
|3,010
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|43
|Harford
|1,853
|(65)
|3*
|Howard
|3,660
|(100)
|6*
|Kent
|235
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|17,842
|(754)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|22,880
|(720)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|399
|(24)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|931
|(52)
|Somerset
|123
|(3)
|Talbot
|368
|(4)
|Washington
|982
|(30)
|Wicomico
|1,298
|(44)
|Worcester
|611
|(18)
|1*
|Data not available
|(17)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,083
|10-19
|5,720
|(1)
|20-29
|15,832
|(19)
|1*
|30-39
|17,180
|(45)
|5*
|40-49
|15,336
|(108)
|3*
|50-59
|13,625
|(270)
|15*
|60-69
|9,415
|(556)
|12*
|70-79
|5,835
|(835)
|21*
|80+
|5,118
|(1,541)
|75*
|Data not available
|(14)
|2*
|Female
|47,907
|(1,662)
|70*
|Male
|43,237
|(1,727)
|64*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|28,163
|(1,385)
|49*
|Asian (NH)
|1,698
|(127)
|6*
|White (NH)
|20,140
|(1,430)
|67*
|Hispanic
|21,896
|(392)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,148
|(37)
|Data not available
|15,099
|(18)
|2*
