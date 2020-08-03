Tracking Isaias:Flash Flood Watches, Tropical Storm Watches And Warnings Issued Ahead Of Tropical Storm's Arrival In Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The state reported 870 new coronavirus cases Monday, as the total case number surpassed 91,000. But as the number of hospitalizations declined again slightly to 548 from 553 Sunday, ICU numbers went up from 129 to 135.

A total of 3,389 Marylanders have died from the virus, the state reports.

The state’s positivity rate is now down to 4.36%.

Nearly 1.3 million tests have been administered around the state with over 869,000 coming back negative.

A breakdown of cases below:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 273 (18)
Anne Arundel 7,007 (208) 9*
Baltimore City 11,748 (399) 14*
Baltimore County 12,401 (529) 22*
Calvert 635 (27) 1*
Caroline 438 (3)
Carroll 1,491 (115) 2*
Cecil 655 (29) 1*
Charles 1,909 (89) 2*
Dorchester 352 (5)
Frederick 3,010 (114) 7*
Garrett 43
Harford 1,853 (65) 3*
Howard 3,660 (100) 6*
Kent 235 (22) 1*
Montgomery 17,842 (754) 39*
Prince George’s 22,880 (720) 23*
Queen Anne’s 399 (24) 1*
St. Mary’s 931 (52)
Somerset 123 (3)
Talbot 368 (4)
Washington 982 (30)
Wicomico 1,298 (44)
Worcester 611 (18) 1*
Data not available (17) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 3,083
10-19 5,720 (1)
20-29 15,832 (19) 1*
30-39 17,180 (45) 5*
40-49 15,336 (108) 3*
50-59 13,625 (270) 15*
60-69 9,415 (556) 12*
70-79 5,835 (835) 21*
80+ 5,118 (1,541) 75*
Data not available (14) 2*
Female 47,907 (1,662) 70*
Male 43,237 (1,727) 64*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 28,163 (1,385) 49*
Asian (NH) 1,698 (127) 6*
White (NH) 20,140 (1,430) 67*
Hispanic 21,896 (392) 10*
Other (NH) 4,148 (37)
Data not available 15,099 (18) 2*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

