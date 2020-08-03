Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 71-year-old from Hagerstown was killed when a tire on their vehicle blew out on Interstate 70 Monday afternoon, causing the vehicle to roll over, state police said.
The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on westbound Interstate 70 near Hollow Road west of Frederick. Police said Cecilio Ona Bernabe, Jr., was driving a 1996 Dodge Ram pickup truck when a tire blew out. The blown tire caused Bernabe’s vehicle to hit an embankment and then roll over.
Bernabe died at the scene.
Police are still investigating the crash and are asking anyone with information to call them at 301-600-4150.