TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced the county will now work to connect residents with benefits with a new screening call center.

The initiative is meant to get low-to-moderate-income county residents with critical federal, state and local benefits.

Residents can call 311 to be taken to trained counselors for a screening process.

The CASH Campaign of Maryland, a nonprofit promoting economic advancement will be the county’s lead partner on this initiative.

“This pandemic provides unfortunate reminders every day that too many of our residents are struggling, particularly those who have lost jobs or income,” Olszewski said. “This new service ensures that our residents have a one-stop-shop to help them determine which benefits might be available to help them weather this crisis.”

The campaign is now offering its benefits screening and support services to county residents. Callers can request an appointment to be screened for over 20 different benefit programs.

They include:

Temporary Cash Assistance

Temporary Disability Assistance

SNAP (formerly food stamps)

Medicaid

Women, Infants and Children program (WIC)

Maryland Utility Assistance

NeedyMeds (discount pharmacy program)

Discounted cellular and landline programs

Maryland Children’s Health Program

Child Care Subsidy Program

Child Support Payment Incentive

Free and Reduced Price School Meals

Head Start & Early Head Start

Renters & Homeowners Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit

Earned Income Tax Credit

Residents can call 311 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“CASH is excited to work with Baltimore County more closely to ensure that residents are getting connected to the resources and help they need. Many families are struggling to make ends meet as a result of the economic impact of COVID-19, and getting the help they need can be really overwhelming,” said Sara Johnson, Co-Founder and COO of the CASH Campaign. “CASH is here to be a guide, our benefits access program is free and confidential, so we encourage people to take advantage of this service. It’s really encouraging to see County leadership and their teams working to streamline access to programs like ours.”