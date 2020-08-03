BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles’ schedule for this week is now set as the Miami Marlins are ready to resume their season after a coronavirus outbreak within their clubhouse.
A week ago, the Orioles’ series in Miami was postponed after several Marlins players tested positive for COVID-19. Now the team is coming out of quarantine to begin a four-game series at Camden Yards on Tuesday.
The schedule includes a game Tuesday night — weather permitting — as well as a double-header on Wednesday and a single game on Thursday. Each game of the double heading will be just seven innings.
The Marlins come to Baltimore after more than a week in quarantine in Philadelphia where they last played. They’ve had to fill holes in their roster with minor leaguers and trades.
On Monday, the team reported no positive COVID-19 tests.
Despite the games taking place at Camden Yards, the Orioles will be the visiting team for two of the games since they are make-ups from the postponed games in Miami.
