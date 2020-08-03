Guinness Open Gate Brewery Launches Two New Beers To Celebrate Second AnniversaryThe Guinness brewery in Maryland is getting ready to celebrate its second birthday, and it's brewing up some new beers to mark the occasion.

Maryland National Guardsmen Win Multi-State Soldier, NCO Of The Year CompetitionTwo Maryland National Guardsmen have taken home top honors in a multi-state competition in search of the region's best soldiers.

Olympians, Including Baltimore Native Michael Phelps, Call For Greater Mental Health Resources For Athletes In New HBO DocumentaryBaltimore native Michael Phelps is teaming up with other Olympic greats, calling on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to help athletes who are battling a mental illness.

Waterfront Wellness Series Returns To West Shore Park With New Safety Measures In Place Amid COVID-19 PandemicThe popular Waterfront Wellness series is returning to West Shore Park in Baltimore this weekend with some new restrictions due to the coronavirus.

Work Begins On Two New Restaurants At Baltimore's Cross Street MarketConstruction on two new restaurants is now underway at Cross Street Market in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood.

More Than 8 Miles Of Baltimore Roads Added To City's Slow Streets InitiativeAnother eight miles of Baltimore roadways have been added to the city's Slow Streets Initiative.