UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police Department has suspended Corporal Brian Newcomer following his arrest by Maryland State Police, the agency said Monday.
MSP arrested Newcomer while he was off-duty late Sunday night and charged him with six charges including second-degree attempted rape. The PGPD says that Newcomer is suspended without pay.
“The allegations against this officer are deeply disturbing. When we were made aware of the arrest, the corporal’s police powers were immediately suspended. Our Internal Affairs Division has also launched an investigation into the officer’s actions and we are fully cooperating with Maryland State Police,” Interim Chief Hector Velez said in a statement.
The 36-year-old Newcomer is charged with attempted second-degree rape, three counts of second-degree assault and false imprisonment. According to Maryland State Police, the incident occurred on July 30 and was reported to police on July 31 by the victim.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Newcomer has been an officer with the PGPD since 2013 and is currently assigned to the department’s Bureau of Investigation.
Newcomer is currently being held at the Prince George’s County Commissioners Office in Upper Marlboro without bond.