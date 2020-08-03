Tracking Isaias:Flash Flood Watches, Tropical Storm Watches And Warnings Issued Ahead Of Tropical Storm's Arrival In Maryland
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19 testing, Gov. Larry Hogan, Isaias, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — As the state prepares for heavy rains due to Tropical Storm Isaias, some COVID-19 testing sites will close Tuesday.

COVID-19 testing operations at community-based sites will suspend Tuesday due to the Tropical Storm Isaias.

TRACKING ISAIAS:

The state is preparing for the worst as tropical storm warnings and watches are in effect for parts of the state, including Baltimore City. See what the state can expect.

Testing in Harford County is also suspended for Tuesday.

“Due to the tropical storm predicted to hit our area this week, the COVID-19 testing scheduled for Tuesday, August 4th, will be postponed to August 11th. We are so sorry for everyone who has registered already. We will follow up with further details as soon as we know more information,” said Molly Mraz, communications and public information officer for Harford County’s health department.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply