ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — As the state prepares for heavy rains due to Tropical Storm Isaias, some COVID-19 testing sites will close Tuesday.
Please be advised that #COVID19 testing operations at community-based sites will be suspended Tuesday, August 4 due to Tropical Storm #Isaias. Marylanders should monitor https://t.co/Js0RaUxowZ for updates.
COVID-19 testing operations at community-based sites will suspend Tuesday due to the Tropical Storm Isaias.
The state is preparing for the worst as tropical storm warnings and watches are in effect for parts of the state, including Baltimore City. See what the state can expect.
Testing in Harford County is also suspended for Tuesday.
“Due to the tropical storm predicted to hit our area this week, the COVID-19 testing scheduled for Tuesday, August 4th, will be postponed to August 11th. We are so sorry for everyone who has registered already. We will follow up with further details as soon as we know more information,” said Molly Mraz, communications and public information officer for Harford County’s health department.
