BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to remain a tropical storm as it continues it’s track northward, spreading tropical moisture along the east coast.

Potentially dangerous storm surge, tropical downpours and strong winds will be impacting the Carolina’s on Monday.

Monday night into Tuesday, conditions will deteriorate across Maryland.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for areas the urban, I-95 corridor and areas south and east.

Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Maryland's Lower eastern Shore & the Delaware Beaches. Expect peak wind gusts to 65 mph, flooding rain of 2 – 4 inches, storm surge near 2 feet and potential for tornadoes. Updates on https://t.co/r5SVylKAR7 & the WJZ Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/qIzcvmBbix — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 3, 2020

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Calvert, Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Wicomico, Worcester and Somerset counties.

The best chance for tropical storm force winds will be south and east of Baltimore, especially for areas like Ocean City and the lower Eastern Shore.

Otherwise, flash-flooding will be the biggest threat across the region on Tuesday.

A flash flood watch is in effect starting Monday night.

Flash Flood Watch in effect from late tonight until late Tuesday. Dangerous tropical downpours are possible with 3 – 6" of rainfall with higher localized amounts. Storm surge is possible of 2 ft. Wind-driven rain is likely. As always, "Turn Around… Don't Drown". pic.twitter.com/9mOdUpq3Sw — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 3, 2020

The forecast track shows the center of the tropical storm moving over southern and eastern Maryland by Tuesday. The eastern half of the state is bracing for flooding tropical rains and strong winds.

Some parts of the state could see more than four inches of rain.

The heaviest of the rain should hit Tuesday afternoon, with two to five inches possible. While the biggest threat for the WJZ area is flash flooding, we could see gusty winds as early as Monday night.

Maryland Emergency Management Agency activated its pre-landfall planning team last week in order to prepare for any hazards Tropical Storm Isaias may bring should it begin tracking toward Maryland.

MEMA also reminds Maryland residents to make sure emergency kits include at least 2 face coverings for each person, hand sanitizer, disinfectants, and other COVID-19 related supplies in addition to the usual disaster supply kit components.

They said it appears the lower Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland will be the hardest hit areas, with the heavily populated central region to be affected as well. But a slight shift westward of the storm track could bring heavy rain to parts of western Maryland.

However, regardless of location, most Marylanders can expect to feel some effects, MEMA said.

A flash flood watch is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday evening for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Howard, Montgomery, Charles, Frederick, Baltimore, Harford, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s and Washington counties.

The agency is urging Marylanders to prepare for potential impacts ahead of the storm by preparing a supply kit and knowing whether they live in an evacuation zone.

In addition, the Coast Guard has set ports in Maryland and Virginia at Port Condition Whiskey due to the storm’s pending arrival. Ports will remain open, though all large ocean vessels and barges will need to report within 24 hours whether they plan to stay in the port or leave ahead of the storm.

